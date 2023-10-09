Will return to England. The club whose coach will be the legendary Rooney has been named

37-year-old English specialist and English football legend Wayne Rooney will take charge of Birmingham City.

Well-known insider Fabrizio Romano reported this on his Twitter.

On October 9th, Birmingham City officially announced the departure of their head coach, John Yustas.



Wayne Rooney had left D.C. United on October 8th after working with the team for two incomplete seasons. In the current MLS campaign, Rooney and the team were unable to secure a spot in the playoffs.

🚨🔵 Birmingham City has today parted company with manager John Eustace.



Wayne Rooney, expected to join as new head coach after leaving DC United. pic.twitter.com/bTdpp10HSv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2023