Ronaldo wins Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier

In the qualifying match for the 2024 European Championship, the Portugal national team defeated the Iceland national team with a score of 1-0.

The only goal of the match was scored by Cristiano Ronaldo in the final minutes.

Iceland - Portugal - 0:1 (0:0)

Goal: Ronaldo, 89 - 0:1

Iceland: Runarsson, Fridriksson (Samsted, 79), Ingason, Paulsson, Magnusson, Vilhjalmsson, Gudmundsson, Traustason (Johannesson, 75), Gudmundsson, Finnbogason (Magnusson, 75), Thorsteinsson (Haraldsson, 79).

Portugal: Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Danilo (Otavio, 84), Cancelo (Guerreiro, 67), Fernandes (Vitinha, 84), Bernardo Silva (Jota, 90), Neves (Inacio, 67), Leao, Ronaldo.

Red card: Vilhjalmsson (80).