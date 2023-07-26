Ronaldo spoke about the result of the match with PSG

Al-Nasr striker Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about the result of a friendly game with French champions PSG.

The meeting took place the night before in Japan and ended with the score 0:0.

According to the Portuguese, he is pleased with how his team played.

“Great performance against a strong team. We are continuing our pre-season! The fans here in Japan are amazing,” Ronaldo wrote on social media.

Interestingly, this is the first time in the current off-season that a team from Saudi Arabia has not been defeated. Before the match with the Parisians, Al-Nasr played friendly matches with the Spanish Celta and the Portuguese Benfica. They lost to the first with a score of 0:5, and the second with a score of 1:4.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing for Al Nasr since January 2023.

In the previous season, he played 16 matches in the championship of Saudi Arabia, in which he chalked up 14 goals and gave two assists. His contract is valid for another year.