Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's ninth consecutive victory

After the victory over Al-Tai in the Saudi Arabian Championship, Al-Nasr's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo shared his impressions of the game.

The Portuguese star wrote on his social networks that it was another important victory for the team.

“We are winning the ninth match in a row. I can only express my satisfaction with the excellent work of the team and would like to ask them to continue to work as well,” he wrote.

The match of the 8th round of the Saudi Arabian Championship between Al-Tai and Al-Nasr took place on September 29 at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium in Hail. In it, Ronaldo's team achieved a difficult victory with a score of 2:1.

Interestingly, in the first half, visiting midfielder Anderson Talisca brought his team ahead with a pass from Cristiano Ronaldo, but in the 79th minute Al-Tai midfielder Virgil Misidyan tied the score.

The winning goal for Al-Nasr was scored by Cristiano Ronaldo himself, who converted a penalty in the 87th minute.