On September 29th, an encounter of the 7th round in the Saudi Arabian football championship unfolded, pitting the venerable clubs of Al-Taai and Al-Nasr against each other. The match culminated with a scoreline of 2-1, favoring the global club.

The deadlock in the game was artfully shattered in the 32nd minute by Anderson Talisca. A sublime assist was credited to the illustrious Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the 79th minute, Al-Taai managed to restore parity as Virgil Misidjan found the back of the net.

However, the visiting contingent managed to seize victory nonetheless. In the 86th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo displayed his prowess from the penalty spot. This goal marked Ronaldo's 35th in the year 2023 across all competitions.

As it stands, Al-Nasr currently occupies the third position in the Saudi Arabian championship table, amassing a commendable tally of 18 points. The coveted top two positions are currently shared by Al-Ittihad and Al-Taavun, each boasting 19 points.

Saudi Arabian Championship. September 29. 8th Round

Al-Taai - Al-Nasr - 1:2

Goals: Misidjan, 79 - Talisca, 32, Ronaldo, 86 (pen.)