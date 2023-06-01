Ronaldo has revealed where he will be playing next season

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr has stated that he has no intention of leaving the Saudi club.

"I am happy here, and I want to continue. I believe that if the work continues in the same spirit, the Saudi league will be among the top 5 strongest leagues in the world," Ronaldo said in an interview with the club's press service.

Earlier, it was reported that the Portuguese player was disappointed with the level of the Saudi Arabian league and unhappy with life in the country, contemplating a club change.

In the current season, the 38-year-old Ronaldo has played 19 matches in all competitions for Al-Nassr, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Don't miss: "Man City" will sign a player from "Chelsea".