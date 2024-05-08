RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Video. Inches from tragedy. Drunk footballer crashes into gas station

Video. Inches from tragedy. Drunk footballer crashes into gas station

Football news Today, 13:16
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Video. Inches from tragedy. Drunk footballer crashes into gas station Photo: El Cronista Diario

A footballer from the Argentine team Estudiantes de la Plata, Thiago Palacios, was involved in a car accident at a gas station, Marca reports.

The player, along with his team, won the Argentine Superliga Cup. After the celebration, on Monday, May 6, Thiago Palacios got into his car and crashed into a gas station in Buenos Aires. Fortunately, the incident did not result in a real tragedy. The footballer caused injuries to one of the gas station workers, who suffered damage to both legs and was taken to the hospital.

Thiago Palacios underwent a breathalyzer test, which showed a blood alcohol level of 1.84 promille. This level is almost three times higher than the legal limit in the Argentine capital (0.50 g/l). However, after this incident, the coach of Estudiantes de la Plata, Eduardo Dominguez, decided not to exclude him from the team. Palacios continued training with the team for the Libertadores Cup match.

By the way, regarding NFL player Rashie Rice, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, he is accused of assaulting a photographer in a nightclub. No official charges have been brought against Rice yet. Neither the player nor the Kansas City Chiefs have commented on the incident so far.

Related teams and leagues
Estudiantes
Popular news
Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career Football news Today, 12:53 Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career
The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction Football news Today, 12:39 The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction
The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known Football news Today, 08:29 The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Today, 04:00 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
The PSG fans astounded with a vibrant performance prior to the match against Borussia Dortmund Football news Yesterday, 15:38 VIDEO. Paris surprised: great performance in the Parc des Princes stands before the PSG vs Dortmund
The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League Football news 06 may 2024, 09:39 The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:28 The lineups for the super match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have been revealed Football news Today, 13:16 Video. Inches from tragedy. Drunk footballer crashes into gas station Football news Today, 12:53 Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career Football news Today, 12:39 The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction Football news Today, 12:17 Chelsea has reached a verbal agreement with a rising Brazilian star Football news Today, 11:58 The Ivory Coast national team player may continue his career in Saudi Arabia NFL News Today, 11:52 Chiffs player suspected of premeditated assault at nightclub Basketball news Today, 11:23 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 11:18 Real Madrid has found a replacement for Kroos in one of the Bundesliga's main stars Boxing News Today, 10:58 Warren explained the factors that will lead to Fury overcoming Usyk
Sport Predictions
Football Today Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Peterborough vs Oxford United prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Hockey Today Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Hockey Today Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Las Vegas Lights vs Los Angeles FC prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Ismaily vs El Dakhleya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Union St-Gillois vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024