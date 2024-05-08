Video. Inches from tragedy. Drunk footballer crashes into gas station

A footballer from the Argentine team Estudiantes de la Plata, Thiago Palacios, was involved in a car accident at a gas station, Marca reports.

The player, along with his team, won the Argentine Superliga Cup. After the celebration, on Monday, May 6, Thiago Palacios got into his car and crashed into a gas station in Buenos Aires. Fortunately, the incident did not result in a real tragedy. The footballer caused injuries to one of the gas station workers, who suffered damage to both legs and was taken to the hospital.

Thiago Palacios underwent a breathalyzer test, which showed a blood alcohol level of 1.84 promille. This level is almost three times higher than the legal limit in the Argentine capital (0.50 g/l). However, after this incident, the coach of Estudiantes de la Plata, Eduardo Dominguez, decided not to exclude him from the team. Palacios continued training with the team for the Libertadores Cup match.

