Man City will sign a Chelsea player

Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic is leaving Chelsea for Manchester City.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the 29-year-old midfielder has agreed terms of a personal contract with the Citizens.

In the near future, representatives of the club from Manchester should discuss with Chelsea the amount of compensation for the transfer of the player.

According to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at 40 million euros.

Kovačić took part in 37 matches in the 2022/2023 season in which he scored two goals and gave two assists.