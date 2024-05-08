The lineups for the super match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have been revealed
Photo: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images
The lineups for the second UEFA Champions League leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have been revealed.
The lineup for Real Madrid has been revealed, with the selections made by the head coach, Carlo Ancelotti.
Real Madrid's lineup:
The lineup for Bayern Munich will be announced later.
The kickoff for the match at the Bernabeu will be at 9:00 PM, Central European Time. In the first leg in Munich, the teams played to a 2:2 draw.
Yesterday, 7 May, the first finalist of the Champions League was decided. Borussia Dortmund defeated PSG (1:0) and reached the final.
