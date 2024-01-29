RU RU NG NG KE KE
Roma secures its second victory under the guidance of the new coach

Football news Today, 16:47
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
In the final match of Serie A's 22nd round, Roma visited Salernitana. The game took place on Monday, January 22nd.

In the first half, Roma dominated possession significantly (74% to 26%), but managed only two shots towards goal, none of which found the net. Salernitana, in turn, posed no scoring threat.

After the break, Roma quickly took the lead. In the 51st minute, Paolo Dybala converted a penalty. Exactly 15 minutes later, the score became 2-0 as Lorenzo Pellegrini scored and doubled the advantage for the visitors. Salernitana managed to respond with a goal four minutes later, but it proved insufficient.

Roma secured a narrow victory over their opponent, marking their second consecutive triumph under the guidance of De Rossi.

Serie A, 22nd Round

Salernitana 1–2 Roma
Goals: 0-1 - 51 Dybala, 0-2 - 66 Pellegrini, 1-2 - 70 Kastanos

