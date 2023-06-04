"Roma" secured an important victory in Serie A

In the 38th round of the Italian Serie A, "Roma" secured a victory against "Spezia" with a score of 2-1.

The goals by Nicola Zalewski and Paulo Dybala brought the victory to the Roman club. Dimitrios Nikolaou scored the goal for the visitors.

With 63 points, "Roma" finished in sixth place in the Serie A standings and will compete in the Europa League. "Spezia" finished in 17th place with 31 points.

"Roma" - "Spezia" - 2:1 (1:1)

Goals: Nikolaou, 6 - 0:1, Zalewski, 43 - 1:1, Dybala, 90 (penalty)

"Roma": Svilar, Celik (Llorente, 46), Smalling, Mancini (Wijnaldum, 82), Zalewski, Cristante, Pellegrini, Bove (Matic, 64), El Shaarawy, Dybala, Belotti (Abraham, 64; Spinazzola, 80).

"Spezia": Zuta, Amian, Nikolaou (Krolis, 90), Ampadu, Vignali, Reca, Burabia (Cipot, 90), Gyasi (Ekdal, 86), Esposito (Shomurodov, 90), Nzola.