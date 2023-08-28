Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy

Former head coach of the Italian national team, Roberto Mancini, has taken over as the head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team, as announced by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation's press service on Twitter.

The Italian specialist has signed a contract with the Saudi football federation that will be valid until the summer of 2026. Mancini's salary with the Saudi Arabia national team will amount to €20 million per year.

Recall that earlier, Mancini voluntarily left his position with the Italian national team. Luciano Spalletti took over the national team in his place.

The 58-year-old Mancini took charge of the Italian national team in May 2018, signing a two-year contract. Under his guidance, the Italian national team won all 10 matches in the qualifying tournament for Euro 2020. In the final tournament of Euro 2020, Italy remained undefeated and became the champion. In the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup, Italy finished second in their group and then shockingly lost in the playoff match against the North Macedonia national team (0-1), failing to qualify for the World Cup.