In the American Houston on the night of July 27, a friendly match took place, in which Real Madrid and Manchester United played.

The meeting ended with the victory of the Spanish club with a score of 2:0.

Already in the 6th minute, the newcomer of the Madrid team, Jude Bellingham, opened the scoring, hitting the gates of Manchester United debutant Andre Onan. The second goal in the "Real" was scored by another newcomer - the Spanish striker Joselu. He signed at the gate of the African goalkeeper already in the 89th minute with the transfer of Lucas Vazquez.

It is interesting that the Ukrainian goalkeeper Andrei Lunin spent the entire match for Real Madrid, who did not miss a single goal.

Real Madrid's next friendly will be against Barcelona, while Manchester United will take on Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid - Manchester United - 2:0

Goals: 1:0 - 6 Bellingham, 2:0 - 89 Joselu.

Real Madrid - Lunin, Carvajal (Vasquez 46), Alaba (Militao 46), Rudiger (Nacho 46), Fran Garcia (Mendy 46), Modric (Braim Diaz 62), Tchuameni (Kroos 46), Camavinga , Bellingham (Valverde, 46), Vinicius Junior (Paz, 72), Rodrigo (Joselu, 61).

Manchester United - Onana, Wan-Bissaka (Diogo Dalot 62), Varane (Maguire 62), Martinez (Lindelof 62), Shaw (McTominay 62), Casemiro (Williams 62), Bruno Fernandes, Mount (Pellistri, 62), Mainu (Eriksen, 6; van de Beek, 62), Garnacho (Antoni, 62), Rashford (Sancho, 62).

Warnings: Martinez (42), Camavinga (70), Bruno Fernandes (81).