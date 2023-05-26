EN RU
Main News "Real", "Manchester United" and "Liverpool" are interested in buying a defender from "Bayern"

"Real", "Manchester United" and "Liverpool" are interested in buying a defender from "Bayern"

Football news Today, 16:30
"Real", "Manchester United" and "Liverpool" are interested in buying a defender from "Bayern" Photo: Instagram of Benjamin Pavard / Author unknown

“Real Madrid”, “Manchester United” and "Liverpool" are reportedly showing interest in 27-year-old defender Benjamin Pavard from "Bayern Munich" and the French national team, according to journalist Georg Holzer of Kicker.

According to the source, the English and Spanish clubs have made inquiries about acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Pavard can be purchased at a reduced price as his contract with the club expires in the summer of 2024. However, "Bayern Munich" is unwilling to sell the Frenchman and hopes to extend his contract.

Pavard joined "Bayern Munich" from "Stuttgart" in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee of €35 million. In the current season, he has played 42 matches in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

Evseeva Zhanna Evseeva Zhanna Dailysports's expert
