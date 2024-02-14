Real Madrid's next rival has changed head coach

La Liga club Rayo Vallecano officially announced the resignation of their head coach, Francisco Rodriguez, yesterday, and today they revealed the name of his successor.

The new head coach of the Madrid-based club is 36-year-old Iñigo Pérez, marking his first experience as an independent coach. Pérez previously served as an assistant to Andoni Iraola, who left Rayo Vallecano after the previous season to become the head coach of Bournemouth.

Rayo Vallecano has only won one out of their last 14 La Liga matches. After 24 rounds, the team currently holds the 14th position in La Liga with 24 points, and there is a six-point gap between them and the relegation zone.

On Sunday, February 18th, Rayo Vallecano will face Real Madrid.