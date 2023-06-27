Real Madrid prepares a new contract for the club's most expensive player

Real Madrid management intends to sign Vinicius Júnior to a new contract in the near future.

According to Cadena SER, the new agreement with the Brazilian striker will be made for five years, including the clause on the amount of the departure of one billion euros.

It will also spell out the bonus that Vinicius will receive if he wins the Golden Ball award.

A new contract will be signed in the near future.

Last season Júnior played 55 matches, recording 23 goals and 21 assists.