Real Madrid may buy "Turkish Messi"

Real Madrid is reportedly interested in midfielder Arda Guler from Istanbul's Fenerbahçe, who is referred to as the "Turkish Messi," according to AS.

According to the source, the Spanish club is considering acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The release clause in his contract is set at 17.5 million euros. Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG, and several English clubs are also said to be interested in the player.

In the current season, the 18-year-old Guler has played 35 matches for Fenerbahçe in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing seven assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.