RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Real Madrid is on a different level. Michel shared his opinion on the rivalry with Los Blancos

Real Madrid is on a different level. Michel shared his opinion on the rivalry with Los Blancos

Football news Today, 15:23
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Real Madrid is on a different level. Michel shared his opinion on the rivalry with Los Blancos Photo: twitter.com/GironaFC/ Author unknown

In today's match of the 22nd round of La Liga, Girona narrowly defeated Celta and reclaimed the top spot in the league table. After the game, Girona's coach Michel shared his impressions of the match and responded to a question about his possible move to Barcelona as a replacement for Xavi.

"It was a tough match. The pitch made it difficult to play. They are in a difficult situation, and we were able to dominate at the beginning, but there were moments for both teams. Mentally, we were prepared to play on a challenging field.

These 3 points bring us closer to European competitions because neither Real nor Barcelona won. Dreams of the Champions League? We'll see when there are 10 games left.

Obviously, Real wins their matches easily, and it's not easy for us. We are not on their level.

I think about Girona. I have a contract with the club until 2026. Xavi is the one who knows Barça best. Xavi is Barça," - said Michel.

It's worth noting that Girona is one point ahead of Real in the La Liga standings, but Real has one game in hand.

Related teams and leagues
Celta Vigo Girona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp Football news Today, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp
The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team Football news Yesterday, 17:27 The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team
BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season Football news Yesterday, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season
Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th Boxing News Yesterday, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th
The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury Football news Yesterday, 15:31 The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury
Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham Football news 26 jan 2024, 16:59 Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:09 Antony's first goal contributions of the season. All goals and highlights Newport - Man United - 2:4 Football news Today, 17:03 Flick could take charge at Barcelona, three players may depart Anfield. Daily Digest for Januаry 28 Football news Today, 17:00 Atletico comfortably dealt with Valencia at home Football news Today, 16:44 Inter secured a narrow victory over Fiorentina in Serie A Football news Today, 16:41 Brest secured points against PSG thanks to a stunning goal Football news Today, 16:06 One cannot refuse such an opportunity. Rafa Marquez on possible appointment as Barca head coach Football news Today, 16:01 AC Milan attempts to loan a defender from Arsenal Football news Today, 15:23 Real Madrid is on a different level. Michel shared his opinion on the rivalry with Los Blancos Football news Today, 14:54 The Premier League club continues to work on securing the transfer of the promising Ghanaian winger Football news Today, 14:46 Waste of money. Ceferin commented on the spending of Saudi clubs
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Iraq vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Galatasaray vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mauritania prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Estrela Amadora vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football news 29 jan 2024 Getafe vs Granada prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024