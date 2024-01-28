Real Madrid is on a different level. Michel shared his opinion on the rivalry with Los Blancos

In today's match of the 22nd round of La Liga, Girona narrowly defeated Celta and reclaimed the top spot in the league table. After the game, Girona's coach Michel shared his impressions of the match and responded to a question about his possible move to Barcelona as a replacement for Xavi.

"It was a tough match. The pitch made it difficult to play. They are in a difficult situation, and we were able to dominate at the beginning, but there were moments for both teams. Mentally, we were prepared to play on a challenging field.

These 3 points bring us closer to European competitions because neither Real nor Barcelona won. Dreams of the Champions League? We'll see when there are 10 games left.

Obviously, Real wins their matches easily, and it's not easy for us. We are not on their level.

I think about Girona. I have a contract with the club until 2026. Xavi is the one who knows Barça best. Xavi is Barça," - said Michel.