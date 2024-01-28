RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main News Football news Girona narrowly defeated Celta Vigo, reclaiming the top spot in La Liga

Football news Today, 09:54
Liam Carter
Girona visited Celta for the 22nd round match of the Spanish La Liga. The Catalan team needed a victory to reclaim the top spot in the championship.

The teams started the match at a calm pace, not rushing events. At the end of the first 20 minutes, the hosts missed an excellent opportunity to open the score: Oscar Mingueza had a dangerous shot on Girona's goal, but Paulo Gazzaniga demonstrated excellent reflexes, deflecting the ball for a corner. In the very next attack, the Catalan team took the lead. Portu, with a pass from Miguel Gutierrez, beat the home team's goalkeeper.

The second half was also lacking in events. The guests played with the score, controlling the situation on the field and not allowing Celta to create dangerous moments at their goal. As a result, a minimal victory for Michel's team.

Girona now has 55 points and has returned to the top position in La Liga. However, Real Madrid (54 points) still has one match in hand. Rafael Benitez's team is in 16th place (17 points).

La Liga, 22nd round
Celta - Girona - 0:1
Goal: Portu, 20

Girona Celta Vigo LaLiga Spain
