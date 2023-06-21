EN RU
Main News Real Madrid extended the contract with the star veteran

Real Madrid extended the contract with the star veteran

Football news Today, 16:30
Real Madrid extended the contract with the star veteran Photo: Real Madrid website/Author unknown

The press office of Real Madrid has announced on their official website the contract extension of German midfielder Toni Kroos.

The new agreement between the 33-year-old player and the Spanish club will be valid until the summer of 2024.

Kroos joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2014 from Bayern Munich for a transfer fee of €25 million. He has played a total of 417 matches in all competitions for the royal club, scoring 27 goals and providing 89 assists. For the German national team, he has played 106 matches, scoring 17 goals and providing 19 assists. He is a three-time champion of Spain, a three-time champion of Germany, a winner of the Copa del Rey, a three-time winner of the DFB-Pokal, a three-time winner of the Spanish Super Cup, a two-time winner of the DFL-Supercup, a five-time winner of the UEFA Champions League, a five-time winner of the UEFA Super Cup, and a six-time winner of the FIFA Club World Cup. He was also a champion of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023 Football news Today, 14:48 The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023
Brazil sensationally lost to the African team Football news Yesterday, 17:09 Brazil sensationally lost to the African team
Ronaldo wins Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Ronaldo wins Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier
Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying Football news 19 june 2023, 17:05 Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying
England win 7-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier Football news 19 june 2023, 16:43 England win 7-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
Argentina without Messi won a landslide victory in a friendly match Football news 19 june 2023, 15:17 Argentina without Messi won a landslide victory in a friendly match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:43 Manchester City midfielder signs contract with Barcelona Football news Today, 17:30 Jose Mourinho severely penalized by UEFA Football news Today, 17:15 Juventus buy Polish striker for six million euros Football news Today, 16:55 Manchester United set price for Brazilian Fred Football news Today, 16:42 Manchester City reach deal for experienced Chelsea midfielder Football news Today, 16:39 Spain won the opening match of UEFA Euro 2023 U-21 Football news Today, 16:30 Real Madrid extended the contract with the star veteran Football news Today, 16:15 Chelsea turn down Manchester United's big bid for Mount Football news Today, 15:55 PSG can buy ex-talent of "Barcelona" for six million euros Football news Today, 15:42 One of the leaders of Milan will move to Newcastle
Sport Predictions
Football 22 june 2023 Norway vs Switzerland predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023 Football 22 june 2023 Czech Republic vs England predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023 Football 22 june 2023 Germany vs Israel predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023 Football 22 june 2023 France vs Italy predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023