Real Madrid extended the contract with the star veteran

The press office of Real Madrid has announced on their official website the contract extension of German midfielder Toni Kroos.

The new agreement between the 33-year-old player and the Spanish club will be valid until the summer of 2024.

Kroos joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2014 from Bayern Munich for a transfer fee of €25 million. He has played a total of 417 matches in all competitions for the royal club, scoring 27 goals and providing 89 assists. For the German national team, he has played 106 matches, scoring 17 goals and providing 19 assists. He is a three-time champion of Spain, a three-time champion of Germany, a winner of the Copa del Rey, a three-time winner of the DFB-Pokal, a three-time winner of the Spanish Super Cup, a two-time winner of the DFL-Supercup, a five-time winner of the UEFA Champions League, a five-time winner of the UEFA Super Cup, and a six-time winner of the FIFA Club World Cup. He was also a champion of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.