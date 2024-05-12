The leader of Sevilla risks getting disqualified for publicly criticizing the referee

Sevilla was furious after their 3-2 defeat to Villarreal on Saturday. The main cause for outrage came after Alexander Sorloth scored the winning goal in the 97th minute, despite a potential foul on Sevilla player Kike Salas. This sparked heated emotions after the match.

Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored both goals for Sevilla in the game, accused referee Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias of biased decisions. Such comments could lead to serious consequences before the Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation.

According to Diario AS, if the matter reaches the committee, En-Nesyri could face a four-match ban. Following past cases involving David Lopez, Jose Gaya, and Sergio Canales, this could mean the end of the season for the forward.

En-Nesyri has already been linked with a possible departure from Sevilla this summer, and now the club could capitalize on this, considering he has only one year left on his contract. If he is disqualified, it could mean that he has played his last match for the club.