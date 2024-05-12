RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The leader of Sevilla risks getting disqualified for publicly criticizing the referee

The leader of Sevilla risks getting disqualified for publicly criticizing the referee

Football news Today, 12:35
Alex Olise Dailysports's expert Alex Olise
The leader of Sevilla risks getting disqualified for publicly criticizing the referee Photo: football-espana.net

Sevilla was furious after their 3-2 defeat to Villarreal on Saturday. The main cause for outrage came after Alexander Sorloth scored the winning goal in the 97th minute, despite a potential foul on Sevilla player Kike Salas. This sparked heated emotions after the match.

Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored both goals for Sevilla in the game, accused referee Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias of biased decisions. Such comments could lead to serious consequences before the Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation.

According to Diario AS, if the matter reaches the committee, En-Nesyri could face a four-match ban. Following past cases involving David Lopez, Jose Gaya, and Sergio Canales, this could mean the end of the season for the forward.

En-Nesyri has already been linked with a possible departure from Sevilla this summer, and now the club could capitalize on this, considering he has only one year left on his contract. If he is disqualified, it could mean that he has played his last match for the club.

Related teams and leagues
Villarreal Sevilla LaLiga Spain
Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 12:16 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera Football news Today, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news 10 may 2024, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news 10 may 2024, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news 10 may 2024, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
More news
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 12:57 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 12:35 The leader of Sevilla risks getting disqualified for publicly criticizing the referee Football news Today, 12:23 The leading contender for position of Bayern Munich's coach has set two crucial conditions for club Hockey news Today, 12:16 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Baseball News Today, 11:55 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 11:31 The Torino defender rejected Juventus and could end up in Milan Football news Today, 11:20 Almost club record. Ivorian winger of Manchester United starts in EPL for the first time since 2021 Football news Today, 10:56 The leader of Girona may change teams this summer. Several clubs are interested in the player Football news Today, 10:40 St. Pauli comebacks to the Bundesliga after 14 years. Fans celebrated the success on the field Tennis news Today, 10:17 Sensation at the Rome Masters. Djokovic lost to Tabilo and exited the tournament
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Austria vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Sweden vs Poland prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Atalanta vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Berkane vs Zamalek prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Betis vs Almeria prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Kolos vs LNZ Cherkasy prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 Norway vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 USA vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024