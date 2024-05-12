The leading contender for position of Bayern Munich's coach has set two crucial conditions for club

Bayern Munich continues its active search for a head coach for the upcoming season. The frontrunner for the vacant position is Hansi Flick, who already has a positive track record with the club.

The German specialist has laid out two conditions for Munich, after the fulfillment of which he is prepared to take charge of the club, as reported by Bayern & Germany, citing Abendzeitung.

Firstly, he does not want to be a temporary solution for just one year. The coach seeks to sign a contract lasting at least until 2026. Secondly, Flick wishes to have Miroslav Klose and Toni Tapalovich as his assistants.

Earlier reports suggested that Flick is leaning towards accepting Bayern's offer to return. The German coached Bayern from November 2019 to the summer of 2021. In his very first season, he secured a treble with the club.

Previously, Bayern had expressed interest in Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane, and Ralf Rangnick, but the club failed to reach an agreement with any of these candidates.