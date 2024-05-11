Betis vs Almeria prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.56 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Among the Sunday games of La Liga, it makes sense to pay attention to the confrontation Betis - Almeria. Prediction for the match of the mentioned rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Betis

Four rounds before the end of the championship, Betis goes seventh in the standings, it is a zone of the Conference League, so the club wants more. The gap from the sixth Real Sociedad and a place in the Europa League is two points, it is realistic to win back. In the last round “green and white” defeated away Osasuna with a score of 2:0, than continued their streak without defeat to four meetings, during this period managed to score 10 points.

The upcoming meeting due to injuries are forced to miss five players. Since Betis has a serious tournament motivation, in the battle against a hopeless outsider must play only to win.

Almeria

The main outsider of the Primera is already written off, the team does not even have a theoretical chance of salvation, no one believed in such a thing. Almeria finishes the season, although just so points do not give anyone. In the last round the team unexpectedly beat Rayo Vallecano away, although the opponent and owned the advantage in that meeting - 1:0.

So the club broke the series of four meetings without victories, the lack of pressure in terms of results helps the players, you can play more freely. Next season we will see Almeria in Segundo, where we must try to win a trip to the elite. Four players will not take the field due to injuries.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The teams in the first round did not determine the winner, Betis spent a half in the minority, but Almeria could not realize the numerical advantage - 0:0.

Betis plays well at home walls, 8 wins, 7 draws and only two defeats.

Almeria has started playing well away, the team does not concede in three away meetings in a row, scoring 7 points.

Betis vs Almeria Prediction

The hosts are listed as favorites in this pair, Betis is higher class, plays at home, and also has tournament motivation. “Green-and-white” will surely own the initiative, but Almeria is capable of creating problems. Let's bet here on Betis victory with -1 goal.