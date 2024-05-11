RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Berkane vs Zamalek prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Berkane vs Zamalek prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
RSB Berkane vs Zamalek SC prediction Photo: facebook.com/rsbfootball / Author unknown
RSB Berkane RSB Berkane
CAF Confederations Cup 12 may 2024, 15:00 RSB Berkane - Zamalek SC
-
- : -
International,
Zamalek SC Zamalek SC
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.76

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

The inaugural match of the final stage of the CAF Confederations Cup will be contested on Sunday evening at the "Stade Municipal de Berkane," where the local Berkane side will host Zamalek. We offer a prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Berkane

The "Orange" team confidently finished atop the group stage, amassing 14 points in 6 matches. In the quarterfinals, Berkane advanced past Abu Salim with a 3-2 victory at home, and in the semifinals, Tarik Sektioui's squad convincingly defeated USM Alger twice, 3-0 at home and away.

Approaching the final match, the team comes off a 3-2 home victory in the Moroccan championship against Maghreb Athletic Tetouan. Currently, Berkane occupies third place in the Botola Pro League table, tallying 46 points and trailing the leader by 18 points.

Zamalek

The "White Knights" remained undefeated in the group stage, securing five victories in six matches. Deservingly, they clinched the top spot in the group. In the quarterfinals, Zamalek advanced past FUS Rabat with a 2-1 away victory, and in the semifinals, they triumphed over Dream Sports with a decisive 3-0 win on the road.

Approaching the final match, the team comes off a 0-1 defeat to Smouha in the Premier League. In the Egyptian championship, Zamalek currently sits in 13th place after 15 matches played, albeit with three games in hand. In eight away matches, Zamalek has secured only two victories, suffering defeat on four occasions.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Previously, the teams met in the final of the Confederations Cup in May 2019, exchanging home victories of 1-0, with Zamalek prevailing in the penalty shootout.
  • In five home matches for Berkane, the wager is on "Total Over 2.5".
  • In four out of five home matches for Berkane, both teams scored.

Berkane vs Zamalek Prediction

Berkane slightly edges as the favorite in the bookmakers' odds, with the hosts' victory offered at odds of 2.13. We anticipate a tightly contested match with minimal goals scored. Our wager is on "Total Under 2.0" with odds of 1.76.

Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.76

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Detroit City FC vs Phoenix Rising FC prediction USL Championship USA Today, 17:00 Detroit City vs Phoenix Rising prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Detroit City FC Odds: 1.69 Phoenix Rising FC Recommended MelBet
Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction A-League Men Australia 12 may 2024, 02:00 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Melbourne Victory Odds: 1.71 Wellington Phoenix Bet now MelBet
Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction World Championship 12 may 2024, 05:20 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Slovakia Odds: 1.61 Kazakhstan Bet now MelBet
Finland vs Great Britain prediction World Championship 12 may 2024, 05:20 Finland vs Great Britain prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Finland Odds: 1.65 Great Britain Recommended MelBet
Norwich vs Leeds prediction Championship England 12 may 2024, 07:00 Norwich vs Leeds prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Norwich Odds: 1.73 Leeds Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:05 The Lille coach commented on his future. He is being linked with clubs in EPL, Serie A and Ligue 1 Football news Today, 15:03 Modric's agent shed light on his client's future in Madrid Basketball news Today, 14:41 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 14:34 Chelsea staged a comeback against Nottingham Forest, turning the match around in just two minutes Football news Today, 14:23 Real Madrid decimated Granada with a brace from Dias. The Nasrids bid farewell to La Liga Football news Today, 13:33 Cole Palmer has replicated the achievement of legendary Lampard and Drogba Baseball News Today, 13:31 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 13:07 Al-Hilal has become the champion of Saudi Arabia for the fourth time in the last five years Football news Today, 12:54 Shakhtar Donetsk won the Ukrainian league for the fifteenth time Football news Today, 12:44 The captain of Chelsea has returned to the team after a serious injury and surgery
Sport Predictions
Football Today Detroit City vs Phoenix Rising prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Finland vs Great Britain prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Norwich vs Leeds prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Cape Town City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Golden Arrows vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Denmark vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Latvia vs France prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024