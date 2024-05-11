Berkane vs Zamalek prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.76 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The inaugural match of the final stage of the CAF Confederations Cup will be contested on Sunday evening at the "Stade Municipal de Berkane," where the local Berkane side will host Zamalek. We offer a prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Berkane

The "Orange" team confidently finished atop the group stage, amassing 14 points in 6 matches. In the quarterfinals, Berkane advanced past Abu Salim with a 3-2 victory at home, and in the semifinals, Tarik Sektioui's squad convincingly defeated USM Alger twice, 3-0 at home and away.

Approaching the final match, the team comes off a 3-2 home victory in the Moroccan championship against Maghreb Athletic Tetouan. Currently, Berkane occupies third place in the Botola Pro League table, tallying 46 points and trailing the leader by 18 points.

Zamalek

The "White Knights" remained undefeated in the group stage, securing five victories in six matches. Deservingly, they clinched the top spot in the group. In the quarterfinals, Zamalek advanced past FUS Rabat with a 2-1 away victory, and in the semifinals, they triumphed over Dream Sports with a decisive 3-0 win on the road.

Approaching the final match, the team comes off a 0-1 defeat to Smouha in the Premier League. In the Egyptian championship, Zamalek currently sits in 13th place after 15 matches played, albeit with three games in hand. In eight away matches, Zamalek has secured only two victories, suffering defeat on four occasions.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Previously, the teams met in the final of the Confederations Cup in May 2019, exchanging home victories of 1-0, with Zamalek prevailing in the penalty shootout.

In five home matches for Berkane, the wager is on "Total Over 2.5".

In four out of five home matches for Berkane, both teams scored.

Berkane vs Zamalek Prediction

Berkane slightly edges as the favorite in the bookmakers' odds, with the hosts' victory offered at odds of 2.13. We anticipate a tightly contested match with minimal goals scored. Our wager is on "Total Under 2.0" with odds of 1.76.