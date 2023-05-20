Real continues to search for a new striker, and currently they have three main candidates

"Real Madrid" continues to search for a new striker.

According to Diario AS, currently, Carlo Ancelotti's team has three options in the transfer market for the summer.

The list includes Dusan Vlahovic from "Juventus," Harry Kane from "Tottenham," and Gonzalo Ramos from Lisbon's "Benfica."

Each of these players could come at a significant cost for the "Los Blancos."

The source notes that it is unlikely to expect Vlahovic, Kane, or Ramos to be available for a price below 80 million euros.