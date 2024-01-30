PSV sets to buy back Barcelona defender
Football news Today, 08:00
PSV sets to buy back Barcelona defender
Wingback Sergiño Dest, whose rights are owned by Barcelona, will remain with PSV after the conclusion of the current season.
As reported by Mundo Deportivo, PSV will exercise the buyout option in the loan agreement with Barcelona for the US national team player, acquiring his contract for €10 million. PSV is impressed with Dest's productivity and is willing to spend such an amount.
In 24 matches this season, Dest has scored 1 goal and provided 5 assists.
In the previous season, Barcelona loaned the 23-year-old American to Milan, but he struggled to make an impact at the Italian club.
PSV is dominating the current season in the Dutch Eredivisie. Peter Bosz's team has won 18 out of 19 matches and drew once.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 08:20 Barcelona is preparing a squad reboot after Xavi's departure
Tennis news Today, 05:19 Girl of the Day. Beautiful girlfriend of the Australian Open quarter-finalist (PHOTO)
Football news Yesterday, 17:58 Ivory Coast wins in penalty shootout and advances to AFCON quarterfinals
Football news Yesterday, 15:09 Inter Miami played out a draw with Al-Hilal. Suarez and Messi scored a goal each
Football news Yesterday, 13:58 Cape Verde snatches a ticket to the AFCON quarterfinals in the last minutes
Football news Yesterday, 13:01 Qatar wins a strong-willed victory over Palestine to reach the quarterfinals
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:43 Doctors have blocked the record transfer in the history of the Premier League club Boxing News Today, 09:40 Unexpectedly. The world lightweight champion announced the conclusion of his boxing career Football news Today, 09:27 Barcelona has agreed to the transfer of the Swedish wonderkid Basketball news Today, 09:10 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 09:06 Manchester United concluded the disciplinary proceedings regarding the controversial forward Football news Today, 08:35 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 08:24 Thailand again failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup, this time losing to Uzbekistan Football news Today, 08:20 Barcelona is preparing a squad reboot after Xavi's departure Football news Today, 08:00 PSV sets to buy back Barcelona defender Football news Today, 07:43 Kean's loan to Atletico has stalled due to the forward's health condition
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Kortrijk prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Westerlo vs Cercle Brugge prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024