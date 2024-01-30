PSV sets to buy back Barcelona defender

Wingback Sergiño Dest, whose rights are owned by Barcelona, will remain with PSV after the conclusion of the current season.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, PSV will exercise the buyout option in the loan agreement with Barcelona for the US national team player, acquiring his contract for €10 million. PSV is impressed with Dest's productivity and is willing to spend such an amount.

In 24 matches this season, Dest has scored 1 goal and provided 5 assists.

In the previous season, Barcelona loaned the 23-year-old American to Milan, but he struggled to make an impact at the Italian club.

PSV is dominating the current season in the Dutch Eredivisie. Peter Bosz's team has won 18 out of 19 matches and drew once.