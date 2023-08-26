RU RU NG NG
Main News PSG win in Ligue 1

PSG win in Ligue 1

Football news Today, 17:03
PSG win in Ligue 1 Photo: PSG Twitter / Unknown

In the 3rd round of the French Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Lens on their home turf. The match took place at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris and ended with a victory for the home team with a score of 3-1.

Towards the end of the first half, Marco Asensio opened the scoring, receiving an assist from Warren Zaire-Emery. Early in the second half, Parisian club extended their lead with a goal from Kylian Mbappe, assisted by Lucas Hernandez. Towards the end of the match, Mbappe scored again, this time assisted by Fabian Ruiz, increasing the lead further. However, just before the final whistle, Morgan Guilavogui managed to reduce the deficit for Lens in extra time.

With this victory, Paris Saint-Germain collected five points and moved up to fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings. Lens remained in 14th place with one point.

Final score: Paris Saint-Germain - Lens 3-1 (1-0, 2-0)
Goals: 1-0 - 45 Asensio, 2-0 - 52 Mbappe, 3-0 - 90 Mbappe, 3-1 - 90+6 Guilavogui

Team lineups:
Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez (Danilo Pereira, 83), Ugarte, Wijnaldum, Zaire-Emery (Soler, 86), Dembele (Fabian Ruiz, 80), Asensio, Mbappe.

Lens: Samba, Gradit, Danso, Medina, Machado, Franckowski (Le Cardinal, 46), Thomasson (Waai, 58), Fofana (Guilavogui, 74), Abdul-Samed (Sprintz, 46), Diouf (David Kosta, 83), Sotoca.

Yellow cards: Medina (19), Sotoca (42), Sprintz (79), Machado (82), Gradit (87).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Lens Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match Football news Today, 12:14 Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match
Real Madrid win hard in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:38 Real Madrid win hard in La Liga
Ronaldo and Mane give Al-Nasr a crushing victory in the Saudi Arabian championship Football news Yesterday, 16:31 Ronaldo and Mane give Al-Nasr a crushing victory in the Saudi Arabian championship
Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m Football news Yesterday, 00:00 Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m
Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Football news 24 aug 2023, 11:43 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner
The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest Football news 24 aug 2023, 08:17 The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:21 Italian Serie A table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2 Football news Today, 17:03 PSG win in Ligue 1 Football news Today, 17:03 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 3 Football news Today, 12:14 Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match Football news Today, 12:08 Arsenal miss out on victory in London derby Football news Today, 11:34 Borussia Dortmund failed to win the away match of the Bundesliga Football news Today, 11:00 Antoine Griezmann names unexpected career priority Football news Today, 10:00 Romelu Lukaku close to joining Jose Mourinho's club Football news Today, 09:42 Saudi Al-Ahli announced the transfer of the Spanish supertalent Football news Today, 09:37 Tottenham Hotspur win in Premier League match
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Watford vs Blackburn 26 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Burnley vs Aston Villa 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Manchester City 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Villarreal vs Barcelona 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Newcastle vs Liverpool 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Fiorentina vs Lecce 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Juventus vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on August 27, 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Valencia vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on August 27, 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Lazio vs Genoa 27 August 2023