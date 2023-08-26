PSG win in Ligue 1

In the 3rd round of the French Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Lens on their home turf. The match took place at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris and ended with a victory for the home team with a score of 3-1.

Towards the end of the first half, Marco Asensio opened the scoring, receiving an assist from Warren Zaire-Emery. Early in the second half, Parisian club extended their lead with a goal from Kylian Mbappe, assisted by Lucas Hernandez. Towards the end of the match, Mbappe scored again, this time assisted by Fabian Ruiz, increasing the lead further. However, just before the final whistle, Morgan Guilavogui managed to reduce the deficit for Lens in extra time.

With this victory, Paris Saint-Germain collected five points and moved up to fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings. Lens remained in 14th place with one point.

Final score: Paris Saint-Germain - Lens 3-1 (1-0, 2-0)

Goals: 1-0 - 45 Asensio, 2-0 - 52 Mbappe, 3-0 - 90 Mbappe, 3-1 - 90+6 Guilavogui

Team lineups:

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez (Danilo Pereira, 83), Ugarte, Wijnaldum, Zaire-Emery (Soler, 86), Dembele (Fabian Ruiz, 80), Asensio, Mbappe.

Lens: Samba, Gradit, Danso, Medina, Machado, Franckowski (Le Cardinal, 46), Thomasson (Waai, 58), Fofana (Guilavogui, 74), Abdul-Samed (Sprintz, 46), Diouf (David Kosta, 83), Sotoca.

Yellow cards: Medina (19), Sotoca (42), Sprintz (79), Machado (82), Gradit (87).