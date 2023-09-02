RU RU NG NG
PSG star forward is called to the Russian club

Today, 05:04
Photo: twitter PSG

French PSG striker Hugo Ekitike can still switch teams in the near future.

Despite the fact that the summer transfer window has already closed in some European leagues, the young talent still has the opportunity to move to a new team, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

As you know, during the summer transfer window, Eintracht was actively interested in the footballer's services, which offered 35 million euros for Ekitike. Unfortunately for the Germans, they did not manage to reach an agreement before the end of the transfer window in the Bundesliga.

Now, according to an insider, there is a serious interest in the player from the Russian Zenith. According to him, the champion of Russia is ready to pay about 40 million euros for the striker.

In addition, Ekitike has the opportunity to move to the English “Crystal Palace” and “West Ham”. The football player himself did not hide earlier that he would like to move to one of the English clubs on loan. At the same time, the Parisians are not yet in a hurry to let the player go.

Ekitike, 21, has played just eight minutes this season in Ligue 1.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Zenit St. Petersburg Ligue 1 France Premier League Russia
