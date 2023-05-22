PSG, Lyon, and Lens emerged victorious in the 36th round of Ligue 1.
The matches of the 36th round of the French championship took place. It is worth noting the victories of PSG, Lyon, and Lens over Auxerre, Monaco, and Lorient.
Lorient - Lens: 1-3 (1-2)
Goals: Fevre, 6 - 1-0, Sotoca, 20 - 1-1, Thomasson, 25 - 1-2, Fofana, 87 - 1-3
Lyon - Monaco: 3-1 (1-1)
Goals: Ben Yedder, 2 (penalty) - 0-1, Lacazette, 38 - 1-1, Caqueret, 57 - 2-1, Cherki, 78 - 3-1
Ajaccio - Rennes: 0-5 (0-4)
Goals: Santamaria, 14 - 0-1, Guirassy, 31 - 0-2, Doku, 37 - 0-3, Guirassy, 40 - 0-4, Guirassy, 71 - 0-5
Nice - Toulouse: 0-0
Brest - Clermont: 2-1 (1-1)
Goals: Neto, 43 - 0-1, Honorat, 45 - 1-1, Mounie, 48 - 2-1
Reims - Angers: 2-2 (1-0)
Goals: Ito, 10 - 1-0, Shabanov, 46 - 1-1, Balogun, 54 - 2-1, Abdelli, 60 - 2-2
Troyes - Strasbourg: 1-1 (0-1)
Goals: Diarra, 27 - 0-1, Ronny Lopez, 73 - 1-1
Nantes - Montpellier: 0-3 (0-1)
Goals: Ferri, 38 - 0-1, Nordin, 47 - 0-2, Sako, 89 - 0-3
Lille - Marseille: 2-1 (0-1)
Goals: Kloss, 29 - 0-1, David, 50 (penalty) - 1-1, Bamba, 72 - 2-1
Auxerre - PSG: 1-2 (0-2)
Goals: Mbappe, 6 - 0-1, Mbappe, 8 - 0-2, Sinayoko, 51 - 1-2
Team standings: PSG - 84, Lens - 78, Marseille - 73, Monaco - 65, Lille - 63, Rennes - 62, Lyon - 59, Clermont - 53, Nice, Lorient - 52, Reims - 51, Montpellier - 47, Toulouse - 44, Brest - 41, Strasbourg - 39, Auxerre - 34, Nantes - 33, Troyes, Ajaccio - 23, Angers - 15.
Don't miss: "Ajax" achieved a convincing victory in the Eredivisie match.