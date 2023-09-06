PSG are kicking a key player. He will go to Qatar

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 10:28
PSG expels Marco Verratti from the team, the player is close to moving to Qatar, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported.

RMC Sport writes that PSG want key player Marco Verratti to leave the team as soon as possible. There are no doubts about these intentions, the coaching staff does not see the Italian in the team and wants him to find another club. Verratti was not included in the application for the new season of the Champions League.

In early August, general manager Luis Enrique and director Luis Campos met with several players, including Neymar and Verratti. Football players were told that they do not see them in the new project, so they should leave PSG. During the summer, the club did not abandon this idea.

Neymar has already left Paris and moved to Saudi Arabia. The Brazilian moved to Al Hilal. Marco Veratti was not in such a hurry to find a new club, but as Fabrizio Romano reported, the Italian is close to moving to Qatar. Negotiations with the Al-Arabi team since last week are in the final stages, currently awaiting all details.

Marco Verratti joined PSG in 2012. During this period, he played 262 matches and scored seven goals. In this season, he never got into the application of Parisians.

