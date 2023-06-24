Portugal missed the victory in the match of the European Youth Championship

In the 2nd round match of the group stage of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the Portuguese national team drew with the Netherlands national team with a score of 1-1.

In the middle of the first half, Andre Almeida opened the scoring, but on the 78th minute, Brian Brobbey saved the Dutch team from defeat.

With two points, the Netherlands is in third place in Group A standings, while Portugal remains in last place with 1 point.

Portugal - Netherlands - 1:1 (1:0)

Goals: Almeida, 20' - 1:0, Brobbey, 78' - 1:1

Portugal: Biayi, Carlus, Penetra, Amaru, Tavares, Dantas (Araujo, 83'), Costa, Almeida (Bernardo, 56'), Neves (Sousa, 67'), Silva (Moreira, 56'), Neto (Conceicao, 56').

Netherlands: Verbruggen, Rens, van Heck, van de Ven, Hartman, Timber (Burger, 46'), Gravenberch, Taylor, Ekkelkamp (Matthijsen, 80'), Brobbey (Dallinga, 80'), Summerville (Zirkzee, 69').