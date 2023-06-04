"Porto" has emerged as the winner of the Taça de Portugal

In the final match of the Portuguese Cup, "Porto" defeated "Braga" with a score of 2-0 and became the winner of the trophy.

The victory for "Dragons" was secured by goals from Otavio and an own goal by Andre Orta.

"Porto" won the Portuguese Cup for the 19th time in its history. Only "Benfica" has won the tournament more times (26).

"Braga" - "Porto" - 0:2 (0:0)

Goals: Orta, 53 - 0:1, Otavio, 81 - 0:2

"Braga": Mateus, Gomes (Banze, 70), Tormena (Pizzi, 75), Niakate, Borja (Mendes, 58), Musrati, Ricardo Orta, Medeiros (Jalo, 58), Bruma, Ruiz, Andre Orta (Racic, 59).

"Porto": Ramos, Pepe, Marcano, Wendell, Pepe, Otavio, Galeno, Eustaquio, Uribe, Taremi, Evanilson (Martinez, 44).

Red cards: Wendell (62), Niakate (79).