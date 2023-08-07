RU RU
Philippe Coutinho may continue his career in Qatar

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet, Aston Villa's midfielder and Brazilian national team player Philippe Coutinho may continue his career in Qatar.

One of the Qatari clubs has made an offer for the transfer of the player during the summer transfer window. It's worth noting that Coutinho sustained an injury in February 2023 and has not returned to the field since then.

The 31-year-old Coutinho has been playing for Aston Villa since January 2022. He joined the English club on loan from Barcelona and was later permanently transferred for 20 million euros after six months. He has made a total of 41 appearances for the Birmingham-based club in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026. Previously, he also played for Inter Milan, Vasco da Gama, Espanyol, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich.

Coutinho has been representing the Brazilian national team since 2010, with 68 caps, 21 goals, 11 assists, and four yellow cards.

