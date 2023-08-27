RU RU NG NG
Main News Philippe Coutinho close to joining club from Qatar

Philippe Coutinho close to joining club from Qatar

Football news
Philippe Coutinho close to joining club from Qatar Photo: Philippe Coutinho's Instagram / Unknown

Midfielder Philippe Coutinho of Aston Villa and the Brazilian national team is close to transferring to the club "Al-Duhail" in Qatar, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the player has agreed to personal contract terms with the Qatari club. At the same time, negotiations continue between "Al-Duhail" and "Aston Villa" regarding the transfer fee for the Brazilian. It is expected that the transfer will be completed in the coming days.

The 31-year-old Coutinho has been playing for Aston Villa since January 2022. He joined the English club from Barcelona on a loan deal and was later permanently transferred after six months. The transfer fee was €20 million. He has played a total of 43 matches for the Birmingham-based club in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Coutinho has been playing for the Brazilian national team since 2010. He has participated in 68 matches for the Brazilian national team in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 11 assists, while also receiving four yellow cards.

