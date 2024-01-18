Paris Saint-Germain has concluded the deal for the Brazilian wonderkid from Corinthians

Paris Saint-Germain has completed the deal to acquire the talented Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians, as reported by football insider Fabrizio Romano.

Corinthians' president, Augusto Melo, confirmed that the midfielder can now be considered a new PSG player. An official announcement about the transfer is expected shortly.

Earlier, the 18-year-old player had denied his move to Paris, stating that he had no plans to leave Corinthians in January.

It was also reported that PSG might keep the player on loan at his current club until June or December 2024 after the purchase.

In total, the young defensive midfielder has played 25 matches for Corinthians' senior team, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

PSG is currently leading the French Ligue 1. Previously, it was reported that the Parisian club is willing to go to great lengths to retain Kylian Mbappe and is prepared to offer him a substantial salary.