PSG is ready to offer Mbappe an astronomical salary to outbid Real Madrid's proposal

PSG is ready to do whatever it takes to keep Kylian Mbappe in their squad and fend off Real Madrid's attempts to sign the player.

According to the French portal RMC Sport, PSG may surpass the financial conditions offered by Real Madrid by more than three times. While Real is proposing a yearly salary of 30 million euros with significant bonuses, PSG could offer Mbappe an astronomical 100 million euros per year. It is believed that no other club in the world could match such an offer.

In the current season, the forward has played 25 matches for PSG, scoring 26 goals and providing four assists. He could leave the Parisian club as a free agent this summer, and at present, he is allowed to sign a pre-contract with any club.

Transfermarkt values the 25-year-old winger at 180 million euros.

Earlier reports suggested that negotiations for Mbappe's first professional contract with the club are being conducted by Kylian's younger brother, Ethan.