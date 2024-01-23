Palestine and Iran secured victories against their opponents in Group C of the Asian Cup

In the final matchday of Group C in the AFC Asian Cup, Iran faced the United Arab Emirates, and Palestine played against Hong Kong.

Iran - UAE - 2:0

Iran had already secured a place in the playoffs, so this match held no tournament significance for them. Nevertheless, they had a vibrant first half, creating several opportunities, some of which resulted in goals. Mehdi Taremi opened the scoring for Iran in the 26th minute, and eight minutes later, they doubled their advantage. However, after a VAR review, the second goal was disallowed.

In the second half, Mehdi Taremi managed to score again, securing a brace for Iran. UAE responded by attacking more and leveling the game. In injury time, they narrowed the gap but couldn't do more. Iran won 2:1, collecting nine points and topping Group C. UAE secured four points, finishing second in the group.

Hong Kong - Palestine - 0:3

Palestine took the lead in the 12th minute through Oday Dabbagh. Early in the second half, Palestine doubled their advantage with Al-Kuwaibar scoring in the 48th minute. Oday Dabbagh sealed the match with his second goal in the 60th minute.

Palestine dominated Hong Kong with a 3:0 victory, earning four points. However, due to additional criteria, they secured the third position in the group.