One of the strongest teams in Europe can be led by a woman

Football news
England women's head coach Sarina Wigman is being considered for a possible appointment as head coach of the Netherlands men's team.

Such an unusual castling could happen in the event of the resignation of Ronald Koeman.

According to The Telegraph, the Royal Netherlands Football Association is seriously considering Sarina Wigman as a candidate and is ready to shortlist her for this position.

Should such an appointment occur, Sarina Wigman will be the first woman to work with the men's national team.

Note that Wigman is now quite successfully working in the England team. Under her leadership, the national team reached the final of the 2023 Women's World Cup. In the final match of the tournament, the British lost to the Spanish team with a score of 0:1.

Note that two years ago, England under the leadership of Wigman became the winner of the European Women's Championship.

At one time, the specialist also worked with the Netherlands women's team, with which they won Euro 2017 and reached the final of the World Cup in 2019.

