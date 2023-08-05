Napoli close to signing Brazilian defender

Central defender Nathan Bernardes de Souza from Red Bull Bragantino is close to a transfer to Napoli, as reported by journalist Nicolò Schira on Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club has agreed on a transfer fee of €10 million for the player. The Brazilian will soon travel to Italy to undergo a medical examination. If everything goes well, he will sign a contract with Napoli that will be valid until the summer of 2028. Nathan's salary at Napoli will be €1.2 million per year. He will replace South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, who moved to Bayern Munich for €50 million.

Nathan, 22 years old, has been playing for Red Bull Bragantino since 2021 when he transferred from Flamengo. The transfer fee was €3.5 million. He has played a total of 103 matches for Red Bull Bragantino in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

As a reminder, Napoli became the champions of Italy in the previous season, granting them the right to participate in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.