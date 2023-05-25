Napoli can forgive Spalletti millions
Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti is getting closer to leaving the club and taking a break from his job for a year.
According to new media reports, Napoli may demand compensation from the club that will take the specialist, as he has another year of contractual obligations to them.
If Spalletti does not find a new team, Napoli is ready to close his eyes to the forfeit, which could amount to millions of euros.
Earlier it was reported that the relationship between Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Spalletti has soured.
