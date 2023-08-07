Napoli announce signing of Brazilian defender
The press service of Napoli has announced on their official website the transfer of Brazilian defender Nathan Bernard de Souza from Red Bull Bragantino.
The Italian club paid €10 million for the player. This sum could increase by several million euros through bonuses. The Brazilian signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028. His salary will amount to €1.1 million per year plus bonuses for successful performances. He will replace South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae in Napoli, who transferred to Bayern Munich for €50 million.
22-year-old Nathan played for Red Bull Bragantino since 2021. He joined the club from Flamengo, with a transfer fee of €3.5 million. In total, he played 103 matches in all tournaments for Red Bull Bragantino, scoring three goals and providing two assists.
Recall that in the previous season, Napoli became the champion of Italy. As a result, the club from Naples earned the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.