Napoli announce signing of Brazilian defender

Napoli announce signing of Brazilian defender

Today, 12:44
Napoli announce signing of Brazilian defender Photo: Napoli website/Author unknown

The press service of Napoli has announced on their official website the transfer of Brazilian defender Nathan Bernard de Souza from Red Bull Bragantino.

The Italian club paid €10 million for the player. This sum could increase by several million euros through bonuses. The Brazilian signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028. His salary will amount to €1.1 million per year plus bonuses for successful performances. He will replace South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae in Napoli, who transferred to Bayern Munich for €50 million.

22-year-old Nathan played for Red Bull Bragantino since 2021. He joined the club from Flamengo, with a transfer fee of €3.5 million. In total, he played 103 matches in all tournaments for Red Bull Bragantino, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Recall that in the previous season, Napoli became the champion of Italy. As a result, the club from Naples earned the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.

