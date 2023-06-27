Montenegrin "Budućnost" won the first match of the Champions League of the season 2023/2024

In the first match of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League season, Montenegrin club "Buducnost" achieved a resounding victory on the road against "Athletic Club Escaldes" from Andorra with a score of 3-0.

The club from Montenegro secured the win in the semi-finals of the preliminary round and advanced to the final.

The guests' victory was sealed by a brace from Balsha Sekulic and a goal from Miomir Djuricic.

In the final, "Buducnost" will face the winner of the match between "Tre Penne" (San Marino) and "Breidablik" (Iceland).

"Athletic Club Escaldes" Andorra - "Buducnost" Montenegro - 0:3 (0:2)

Goals: Sekulic, 14 (penalty), Djuricic, 21 - 0:2, Sekulic, 61 - 0:3