RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Biathlon News The Olympic biathlon medalist will extend her career until 2026

The Olympic biathlon medalist will extend her career until 2026

Biathlon News Today, 08:27
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The Olympic biathlon medalist will extend her career until 2026 Photo: https://twitter.com/milanocortina26

One of the world's top biathletes and Olympic medallist, Dorothea Wierer, will continue her career until 2026.

On the IBU website, the Italian athlete stated that it would be regrettable to end this chapter of her life without giving her absolute best. She expressed her desire to extend her career until the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

"It was a tough decision because it will require many sacrifices, but I have already planned my training and today I began working with my training group and the people I trust," said Wierer.

Dorothea Wierer is an Italian biathlete, an Olympic medalist, a three-time world champion, and a medalist in world championships. She is also a two-time winner of the overall Biathlon World Cup crystal globe for the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 seasons.

Throughout her career in the World Cup, she has won 21 gold medals, including 16 in individual competitions, and has stood on the podium 75 times in various disciplines.

As a reminder, top Swiss biathlete Lena Hecki-Gross shared her plans for the upcoming season.

Popular news
Confirmed. Barcelona have extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula Football news Today, 08:03 Confirmed. Barcelona has extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 06:12 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him Football news Today, 02:15 Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him
Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career Football news Yesterday, 12:53 Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career
The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction Football news Yesterday, 12:39 The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction
The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known Football news Yesterday, 08:29 The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known
More news
Latest News
Motorsport News Today, 09:05 "We can beat Ferrari" - Hamilton on his goals for the season with Mercedes Football news Today, 09:02 Leeds are preparing to lose their main star, who is interested in five top clubs at once Biathlon News Today, 08:27 The Olympic biathlon medalist will extend her career until 2026 Football news Today, 08:18 Arteta, Guardiola, Klopp and others. Premier League announces nominees for best coach Football news Today, 08:03 Confirmed. Barcelona has extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula Football news Today, 07:56 Tottenham are ready to listen to offers for their main striker in the summer Football news Today, 07:16 The Premier League has announced eight contenders for the title of the best footballer of the season Football news Today, 06:51 Athletic Bilbao winger has scared off Premier League clubs with his demands Football news Today, 06:20 It is known how much it will cost Manchester United to resign ten Hag Hockey news Today, 06:12 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Iga Swiatek vs Bernard Pera prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Ceramica Cleopatra vs El Gaish prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Modern Future vs National Bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 El Gouna vs Pharco FC prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024