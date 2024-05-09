The Olympic biathlon medalist will extend her career until 2026

One of the world's top biathletes and Olympic medallist, Dorothea Wierer, will continue her career until 2026.

On the IBU website, the Italian athlete stated that it would be regrettable to end this chapter of her life without giving her absolute best. She expressed her desire to extend her career until the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

"It was a tough decision because it will require many sacrifices, but I have already planned my training and today I began working with my training group and the people I trust," said Wierer.

Dorothea Wierer is an Italian biathlete, an Olympic medalist, a three-time world champion, and a medalist in world championships. She is also a two-time winner of the overall Biathlon World Cup crystal globe for the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 seasons.

Throughout her career in the World Cup, she has won 21 gold medals, including 16 in individual competitions, and has stood on the podium 75 times in various disciplines.

