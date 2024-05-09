Arteta, Guardiola, Klopp and others. Premier League announces nominees for best coach

The Premier League has announced six nominees for the title of the best coach of the current 2023-24 season.

Contenders for this award include: Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Unai Emery (Aston Villa), and Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth).

Supporters will have until Monday, May 13, to cast their votes. Subsequently, fans' votes will be aggregated with those of experts. On Saturday, May 18, the Premier League will unveil the name of the best player of the Premier League in the 2023-24 season.

🛑 Mikel Arteta

🦁 Unai Emery

🔷 Pep Guardiola

🍒 Andoni Iraola

🔴 Jurgen Klopp



Last year, Pep Guardiola was named the best coach. By the way, the Premier League has announced contenders for the best young player and the best player of the season.