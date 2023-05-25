Manchester United manager Eric ten Hague has spoken out on Chelsea's poor season ahead of the clash.

According to the coach, money alone is not enough for the success of the club.

"They won't be enough without the right strategy and management. You have to have an understanding of a clear plan to manage costs," he said.

Recall that the teams will play on May 25.

"Chelsea has completely failed the season. The team is in 12th place in the standings two rounds before the end of the APL championship.