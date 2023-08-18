Monaco announces signing of Ivory Coast defender

The press service of "Monaco," on their official website, has announced the transfer of defender Wilfried Singo from "Torino" and the Ivory Coast national team.

The club from the Principality of Monaco paid €10 million for the player. This amount could increase by several million euros through bonuses. The African player has signed a contract with the new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

22-year-old Singo played for "Torino" since January 2019. He joined the Italian club from Ivorian side "Denguélé." The transfer fee was €200,000. In total, he played 109 matches for the Turin club in all tournaments, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists.

Singo has been playing for the Ivory Coast national team since 2021. He has played seven matches for the Ivorian national team, without scoring any goals but providing one assist. He has also received one yellow card.

It's worth mentioning that "Monaco" finished in sixth place in the French league table last season. Therefore, the Monégasques couldn't secure a spot to compete in European competitions in the 2023/2024 season.