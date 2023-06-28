Milan has found a free attacking reinforcement

Milan continues to look for reinforcements in the attacking line.

In particular, the Milan club is targeting winger Adama Traore, who is currently a free agent.

"Milan has already made contact with the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, to discuss a possible transfer.

Club coach Stefano Pioli personally insists on the transfer of the 27-year-old player.

Traore has played for Wolverhampton since 2018. Last season he scored two goals and made two assists in 34 Premier League games.