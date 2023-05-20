"Милан" achieved a resounding victory in a Serie A match

In the 36th round of the Serie A championship, "Milan" achieved a resounding victory over "Sampdoria" with a score of 5-1.

The victory for the Milan club was secured by Olivier Giroud's hat-trick, as well as goals from Rafael Leao and Brahim Diaz. Fabio Quagliarella scored the only goal for the guests.

With 64 points, "Milan" currently occupies the fifth position in the Serie A standings. "Sampdoria," with 18 points, remains in the last, 20th place and has already been relegated to Serie B.

"Milan" - "Sampdoria" - 5:1 (3:1)

Goals: Leao, 9 - 1:0, Quagliarella, 20 - 1:1, Giroud, 23 - 2:1, Giroud, 29 (penalty) - 3:1, Diaz, 63 - 4:1, Giroud, 68 - 5:1

"Milan": Maignan, Calabria, Tomori (Kjaer, 81), Theo Hernandez (Ballo-Touré, 81), Krunic, Diaz (De Ketelaere, 70), Tonali (Pobega, 81), Leao, Messias (Saelemakers, 60), Giroud.

"Sampdoria": Ravaglia, Zanoli, Nuytinck (Ampadu, 69), Gunter, Audero, Leris, Rincón (Paletta, 82), Juričić (Ilkhan, 82), Winks, Quagliarella (Iconomou, 69), Gabbiadini (Lammers, 69).

