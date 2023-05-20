"Арсенал" suffered a defeat in the Premier League and lost their chances of winning the title

In the 37th round of the English Premier League, "Arsenal" suffered a 0-1 defeat against "Nottingham Forest" away from home and lost their chances of winning the title.

The only goal was scored by Tyrese Avoniyi in the 19th minute.

"Nottingham Forest" climbed to 16th place in the league table with 37 points. "Arsenal" remained in the second position with 81 points.

"Nottingham Forest" - "Arsenal" - 1:0 (1:0)

Goal: Avoniyi, 19 - 1:0

"Nottingham Forest": Navas, Aurier, Felipe, Niakate, Worrell, Lodi, Mangala, Yates, Gibbs-White, Danilo, Avoniyi.

"Arsenal": Ramsdale, Gabriel, White, Kiver, Xhaka, Jorginho, Etebo, Partey, Saka, Trossard, Gabriel Jesus.

