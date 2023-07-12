RU RU
Main News Messi reveals when he will retire from Argentina national team

Messi reveals when he will retire from Argentina national team

Football news Today, 16:15
Messi reveals when he will retire from Argentina national team Photo: Lionel Messi's Instagram/Author Unknown

Forward Lionel Messi of Inter Miami has revealed when he will end his career with the Argentina national team.

"To be honest, I don't know when I will retire from the national team. I think it will happen at the right moment. Lately, I have achieved everything, so now it's just about enjoying it. God will let me know when it's time to leave. I'm sure it will happen soon. It's logical considering my age. But I don't know exactly when it will be. I take it day by day, enjoying all the beautiful things around me. We went through tough times with the Argentina national team. But then we won the World Cup and the Copa America. Now it's time to enjoy that," Messi said in an interview with TV Publica.

The 36-year-old Messi has been playing for the Argentina national team since 2005. He has played a total of 175 matches in all tournaments, scored 103 goals, and provided 56 assists. He has received nine yellow cards and two red cards. Messi has won the World Cup, the Copa America, and the FIFA Confederations Cup. He has also won the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the Olympic gold medal.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Argentina Inter Miami CF Primera Nacional Argentina MLS USA World Cup
